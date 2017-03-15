Energy management trends glimmer across Malaysia's business community

Seven Malaysian companies help to grow business by more than RM1 million through Schneider Electric's ecosystem.

Image (GraphicStock) - Managing Power

There are signs of burgeoning energy management trends across Malaysia's business community, according to energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric.



"We have been working with customers and partners across Malaysia to highlight the importance of energy management," said Soo Pow Leong, Malaysia country president of Schneider Electric.



Speaking during a Kuala Lumpur gathering hosted the APC by Schneider Electric, which included a ceremony to recognise and honour partners for their performance in 2016.



Energy management trends are glimmering across Malaysia's business community, Soo said. Despite the tough economic outlook last year, seven Malaysian companies crossed the mark for Schneider's ' Million Dollar Partner recognition.

Photo - (From left) Soo Pow Leong, Schneider Electric Country President together with representatives from MCL Berhad, KVC Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd, SNS Network (M) Sdn Bhd, MCL Berhad, and CTC Global Sdn Bhd were getting ready to toss the Yee Sang.

Top performing companies are identified based on their annual buy-in reports for APC products only, he said. The following seven companies helped to grow business in 2016 through Schneider's electric ecosystem: CTC Global; Innovix Distribution; Kawloon Networks System; KVC Industrial Supplies; Rayyan Solutions; Sri Komputer; and VADs.



Soo said this year's group of award winners represent a diverse group of organisations who have contributed tremendously towards setting energy management trends in the Malaysian business community. They also won various key data centre projects which helped APC to gain market shares in both the public and the private sector.



"This is our focus and an area we pride ourselves on," he said. "Without their constant support and exceptional work, we would not be able to offer the quality of service that we are offering today. We are also tremendously happy to have created a strong and robust revenue stream for our partners amid the tough economic climate last year."

The latest version of this article can be found at Computerworld Malaysia 15 March 2017

1