Singapore to get smarter and more energy-efficient street lights islandwide by 2022

GovTech will also use LTA’s smart lighting infrastructure to test the feasibility of deploying a shared network for low bandwidth wireless sensors.

Photo Credits:straitstimes.com

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) is in the midst of replacing current street lights island-wide with energy-efficient, Light Emitting Diodes (LED) lights.

Findings from the past trials which LTA conducted for medium-powered and high-powered LED lightings showed that LED street lights use almost 25 percent less energy than current street lights. LED lightings also reduce maintenance and manpower costs as their components can last an average of 10 years, as compared to current lights that require replacement every three years.

About 4,000 LED lightings have been installed across Singapore since 2014. LTA aims to replace all the street lights in the city-state with LED ones by 2022.

Apart from this, LTA will also develop a Remote Control and Monitoring System (RCMS) that will allow street lights to be more responsive to inclement weather. Currently, the street lights only function from sunrise to sunset.

The system will also enable LTA to have a more responsive and efficient maintenance regime as it features automated fault detection and alert capabilities.

Contributing to Smart Nation vision

According to LTA, interconnected lamp posts are envisioned to be a key part of Singapore's national sensor communications network. As such, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) will leverage LTA's smart lighting infrastructure to test the feasibility of deploying a shared network for low bandwidth wireless sensors.

Besides tapping on the existing public lighting infrastructure, the trial will involve the private sector working with the government to enable smart, connected sensors and objects to deliver more efficient and smarter services to benefit citizens.

1