Telin Singapore’s data centre awarded BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum Award

Telin-3 achieves at least 99 percent potable water savings with NEWater and efficient Cooling Tower design

Telin Singapore -a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia Tbk (TelkomGroup) - has announced that its Telin-3 Data Centre has been awarded the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum Award for its green and energy-saving features.

The award is jointly conferred by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Infocommunications Media Development Authority of Singapore, Telin Singapore said in a press statement on 13 February 2017.

The green features employed by Telin-3 include:

Low Envelop Thermal Transfer Value (ETTV) building design;

Energy efficient chilled water plant;

Use of efficient Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) to reduce chemical waste from uninterruptible power supply (UPS) standby batteries

Use of environmental friendly ASHRAE Class A1 Refrigerant;

At least 99 percent potable water savings with NEWater and efficient Cooling Tower design; and

Use of energy efficient light emitting diode (LED) lightings and WELS "Excellent" water fitting.

The Green Mark scheme assesses the data centres based on five criteria: energy efficiency, water efficiency, sustainable construction and management, indoor environment quality, as well as other green features.

"Starting from the design stage, many considerations and critical decisions were made on the design specifications and selection of the right materials and equipment used for building an energy efficient datacentre," said Freddi Huang, Head of Network Engineering and Operations, Telin Singapore.

In addition, during the construction phase, all the construction activities were closely monitored and onsite construction management was rigorously followed according to design specifications.

Huang also added that on the operational level, actual results may vary within the simulated report. As such, it is important to effectively monitor the information technology (IT) load to determine whether design power usage effectiveness (PUE) is achieved.

"With increased connectivity and demand for high bandwidth data, the need for data centres is set to grow further," said Ang Kian Seng, Director, BCA's Environmental Sustainability Group. "As data centres consume large amounts of energy, it is important to ensure that they are designed and built with sustainable green features and operated in the most energy efficient way."

There are currently 20 Green Mark-certified data centres in Singapore.

