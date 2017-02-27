Hong Kong’s SmarTone uses humanoid robot to enhance customer experience

NAO can speak multiple languages, as well as recommend the latest smartphone accessories and service plans to customers

Hong Kong's telco, SmarTone, has announced that it is using a NAO smart robot to offer more fun and interactive experiences to its in-store customers.

NAO made its debut at SmarTone's store at apm shopping mall on Valentine's Day. Accompanied by local online celebrity, Lilian Kan, and a fellow robot, Pepper, NAO danced and played games with customers who visited the store that day.

Equipped with intelligence and real-time interaction capabilities, NAO can perform detailed actions and interact with customers in multiple languages. It even has the ability to recommend the latest smartphone accessories or service plans to customers.

"SmarTone has always been pushing the frontiers of innovation, committed to innovating customer experience in the industry. The introduction of NAO will enable a fun and interactive experience, deepening in-store engagement with customers," said Josephine Lam, Head of Marketing and Sales at SmarTone.

Understanding that robotics will significantly impact every industry, SmarTone plans to also "provide opportunities for local enterprises, organisations and individuals to experience the technology." "We will launch robot rental services and organise coding workshops to nurture the younger generation's interest in robotics," said Alex Kun, the company's Head of Products and Services.

Customers who wish to meet NAO can visit any SmarTone outlet at apm, IFC or New Town Plaza from now until 13 March 2017.

Those who take a selfie with NAO and upload it on Facebook will receive a 15 percent discount on mobile accessories. In additions, customers who upload the photo to Instagram with the hashtag, #SMARToneRobotics stand a chance of winning the limited edition Casetify x NAO phone cases.

