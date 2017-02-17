NTU’s smart camera can help self-driving cars and drones in bad weather conditions

The camera records the slightest movements and changes in real time



Credit: NTU

Scientists from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed an ultrafast high-contrast camera that could help self-driving cars and drones see better in extreme road conditions and in bad weather.

The new smart camera contains a unique in-built circuit, and it can do an instant analysis of the captured scenes, highlighting important objects and details, according to a press statement by NTU on 16 February 2017

Developed by Assistant Professor Chen Shoushun from NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, the new camera named Celex is now in its final prototype phase.

"Our new camera can be a great safety tool for autonomous vehicles, since it can see very far ahead like optical cameras but without the time lag needed to analyse and process the video feed," explained Assistant Prof Chen. "With its continuous tracking feature and instant analysis of a scene, it can help self-driving vehicles and drones avoid unexpected collisions that usually happens within seconds."

NTU's research into the sensor technology started in 2009, and it has received S$500,000 in funding from the Ministry of Education Tier 1 research grant, and the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Proof-of-Concept grant.

With a keen interest from the industry, Assistant Professor Chen and his researchers have spun off a startup company named Hillhouse Tech to commercialise the new camera technology. The startup is incubated by NTUituive, NTU's innovation and enterprise company.

The new camera is expected to be commercially ready by the end of 2017, and the researchers are already in talks with global electronic manufacturers.

