Singapore’s overall fintech investment saw a drop in Q4 2016

Two key trends in 2016 were fintechs learning to work with the big banks, and the rise of China.

In Singapore, overall investment in fintech companies saw a drop from US$605 million to US$214 million in 2016, according to KPMG International's 'The Pulse of Fintech,' a quartering report on global fintech investment.

The number of deals only decreased by two to 28 in 2016, indicating an overall fall in average deal value, KPMG said in a press statement on 23 February 2017.

"In 2016, we saw the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) driving the volution of Singapore into a prominent fintech hub," said Chia Tek Yew, Head of Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in Singapore. "However, we've yet to see an impact on the levels of venture capital (VC) funding here. Looking to 2017, I believe MAS will fast-track the proposals to simplify the authorisation process for VC funds to address this and attract more VCs to Singapore."

Globally, 2016 experienced a decline in the market with a 47.2 percent slide in fintech investment. The 2016 fintech funding total of $24.7 billion was still significant compared to pre-2015 investment levels.

On the other hand, overall fintech deal funding in Asia grew slightly year over year, reaching a new record high of US$8.6 billion invested, compared to US$8.4 billion in 2015.

"Two key trends in 2016 were collaboration, with fintechs learning to work with the big banks, and the rise of China," commented Warren Mead, Global Co-Leader of Fintech, KPMG International and Partner, KPMG in the United Kingdom.

