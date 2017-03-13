Why Trumpcare will be worse than Obamacare

Rob Enderle writes that fixing a bad process starts with a focus on the original goal. Unfortunately, the Trump administration seems to have lost sight of the actual goal surrounding replacing and repealing the Affordable Care Act and will likely make things worse.

The Trump presidency is starting to become a tad too ironic for me. At this point, I’m almost waiting for someone to question where the guy was born. But the latest drama/irony this week is how he is attempting to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act and the process looks like what often happens in a public or private bureaucracy. The folks who are directing the change have somehow lost complete track of the goal and now are just focused on effectively rearranging the chairs on the Titanic because they’ve realized that actually fixing the problem is both too difficult and dangerous.

Now when you have a bad process you can typically take one of three paths: You can identify what isn’t working and fix it, or you can start from scratch and recreate it. I’m a big fan of the latter because, that way, the entire process has stronger integrity in that it was designed as a whole and not ad hoc (some appear to agree). However, any process going through the government has a tendency to be designed by committee and that can be just as bad. By the way, the third path, is to run away and make fixing this someone else’s responsibility, which is often the truly smart career move for something this high profile.

Let’s talk about how to fix a bad process. We’ll use the Affordable Healthcare Act, soon likely to be called Trumpcare, as a bad example.

Focus on the original goal

You get the sense that the primary goal of this effort is for them to be able to say they repealed and replaced Obamacare, or, in other words, that they actually accomplished something. But the goal should never be to appear like you did something. It should be that you actually did something. However, with managed expectations it is generally far easier to create the impression of accomplishment than actual accomplishment.

In this case, the goal should remain consistent with the initial effort and that is assuring the “affordable” part of the law. Other than being incredibly, and excessively, complex the main problem needing to be addressed was the high cost of healthcare, however, that was largely left out of the initial effort. It simply shifted the cost burden to the state and fooled insurance carriers into taking on more of these costs than they realized. This resulted in insurance premiums spiraling up, coverage down, and costs that were outside of projections.

Causal analysis to refine and assure goals

Now we know that the causes for the excess cost are from three primary areas. Litigation, which forces high medical costs and results in excessive and largely unnecessary expensive testing, drug costs that are already excessively high in the U.S., and system inefficiencies largely resulting from an inability to share information for a variety of reasons including privacy regulation. This has created a lousy mismatch of high cost for care and relatively low quality.

