6 simple ways to show customers love this Valentine’s Day

Small business owners and marketing pros share their tips regarding what ecommerce businesses can do this Feb. 14 to show their customers they care

In the highly competitive world of online retail and professional services, if you want to keep customers happy and coming back for more, you need to show them you care about their business. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here are six simple ways to show customers some love.

1. Make a video valentine.

“Show customers love with a thank-you Valentine's Day video,” says Ryan Fitzgerald, owner, Raleigh Realty. The video can be heartwarming, fun or funny, featuring members of your business telling or showing customers how much you appreciate them.

“If you want to take it a step further, you can add a marketing spin,” he says. “Something like 'To show our appreciation, we are treating one lucky couple to a Valentine's Day Dinner at [Insert Fancy Restaurant]. All you have to do is like or share this video.”

2. Create a special Valentine’s Day promotion.

Offer loyal customers, say, 14 percent or $14 off their order – or free shipping – if they use your special Valentine’s Day discount code.

You can also run special Valentine’s Day-themed promotions or giveaways.

“In the past, we have held a ‘Love Your Business’ promotion where we gave away gift certificates to fans that told us their business story and allowed us to share it online,” says Deborah Sweeney, CEO, MyCorporation.com.

3. Include a sample or small gift with their order.

“Who doesn't love a little something extra – or, as we would say here in Louisiana, a little lagniappe?” says Mallory Whitfield, owner, Miss Malaprop. “When a customer opens their package and discovers an unexpected bonus treat, they'll feel valued by you and they'll be more likely to become a return customer. If your budget is tight, you could limit this practice to VIP customers or frequent shoppers.”

“Some nice ideas include sending complimentary company [swag], such as a t-shirt [or] mug [or other small useful item] with their next order,” says Danyal Effendi, digital marketing manager, PureVPN. “If you have products which have add-ons, advance upgrades or accessories, [consider including one] for free. Samples of new or upcoming products can also be sent to loyal customers. This will not only promote the product/brand but also help in increasing revenue in the near future.”

4. Show customers some social media love.

“Social media is a great platform to recognize, appreciate and show love to customers,” says Effendi. “A personalized post [or] tweet [to a customer] is a nice way to delight [them and] honor them publicly.”

Another “great way to show love for your customers and encourage social media engagement is to showcase user generated content by posting [customer] photos on your Instagram or Facebook accounts,” says Whitfield. “Create a branded hashtag and encourage your customers to show off the way they use your products. You can then use the hashtag to curate and repost your favorite fan photos. Your biggest fans will get a thrill when they see their photos of your products re-grammed on your Instagram feed or shared (with credit) on your Facebook wall.”

