Asus ZenBook Flip (UX360CA-DBM2T) review: A sleek, affordable 2-in-1 for everyday tasks

This modestly priced convertible offers solid performance.

The Asus ZenBook Flip has a cute name, and that’s kind of the vibe we get from using it, too. At just $749, it’s a notebook that doesn’t try to be the most powerful or most advanced 2-in-1. Instead, the Flip offers a slim and portable design that’s easy to afford and easy to use.

Really, this laptop reminds us a little of the netbooks that existed about 10 years ago. However, unlike those painfully underpowered systems, the Flip’s Core m processor can actually get work done. Storage is plentiful, too: Asus offers two versions of this 2-in-1, and they’re essentially the same aside from the SSD. The base model comes with a 256GB SSD for $699, and the second model comes with a 512GB SSD for $50 more. Our review unit sported the 512GB drive, but our critique applies to both models.

Design

The ZenBook Flip’s most notable feature is its incredible slenderness. At 0.54 inches thick and 2.8 pounds, this convertible is thinner and lighter than rival 2-in-1 machines, and it’s effortless to carry around. The reason for its slim form is that Core m CPU, which sips just 4.5W of juice and thus doesn’t require a fan. Competitors like Lenovo’s Yoga 710 and 910 pack 15W processors.

Almost equally attention-grabbing is a 13.3-inch IPS panel with touch support. It looks semi-glossy to our eyes (even though Asus labels it as “anti-glare”), offers wide viewing angles, and has a sharp picture with great colors. Overall, it’s higher-quality than we expected from a laptop at this price.

At the top of the bezel is a 1.2MP webcam.

The Asus ZenBook Flip has a brushed-aluminum lid, but plastic everywhere else. That said, its 360-degree hinge is sturdy, showing no signs of flex when opening and closing the device.

By contrast, the island-style keyboard does flex quite a bit. Typing on it feels like banging on a cheap piece of plastic, though we love the fact that the keyboard offers full-sized Shift, Enter, and Backspace keys as well as separated arrow keys. Aside from the keyboard's flex, and the floaty sensation of the trackpad, the notebook feels well-made and more expensive than it actually is.

Ports and speakers

The ZenBook Flip has a terrific selection of ports, particularly given its diminutive size. You get two USB 3.0 Type-A ports (one of which allows charging even when the notebook is asleep), one USB-C 5Gbps port, a mini-HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. Asus also placed a rocker switch on the Flip’s left side for volume control, which is handy but can sometimes be awkward since it sits right next to the power button.

