Back to the future: BlackBerry KEYone launches with physical keyboard

Testers liked using the tiny keys, which can now be used as shortcuts, TCL executive says

BlackBerry phones with their physical keyboards were around years before the iPhone emerged in 2007. Yet, BlackBerry devices today command less than 1% of the world's smartphone market.

Under a licensing deal with BlackBerry of Canada announced last year, TCL Communication of China on Saturday announced another physical keyboard smartphone model called the BlackBerry KEYone.

In a bid to recall the glory days of BlackBerry, the KEYone features a 4.5-in. touchscreen as well as 52 raised physical keys in four rows at the bottom and a speedy SnapDragon 625 processor.

The device goes on sale globally in April. In the U.S., the phone will have a price tag of $549. It will be available on major U.S. carriers, but first will be sold online, BlackBerry officials said.

TCL Communication CEO Nicolás Zibell announces the Blackberry KEYone smartphone with its physical keyboard in Barcelona.

At an event in Barcelona days before the start of the Mobile World Congress trade show, TCL officials called the KEYone the world's most secure Android phone. It will run Android 7.1 but will add on traditional BlackBerry security, including an on-phone security tool called DTEK.

Now in its third version, DTEK lets a user quickly check if apps are meeting the security permissions that the user has authorized. If an app is accessing a user's camera to take a photo or turn on the phone's microphone, the user can be alerted.

TCL is licensed by BlackBerry to manufacture and distribute the new KEYone, but BlackBerry still has its hands on the phone's security development, said Steve Cistulli, TCL North America president.

All the security software related to the KEYone will be compiled by engineers in Canada where it will be signed and certified—an important consideration given the state of foreign affairs and international cybersecurity concerns about the nation of origin for security software, he added.

TCL's goal is to beef up BlackBerry's 1% market share in the U.S. to 3% by 2020, and to jack up the current 5% share in Canada to 8% to 10%, Cistulli said.

"We'll compete directly with Apple and Samsung," he said, pointing to the top two smartphone makers in the world. TCL will start by taking the KEYone directly to BlackBerry customers, who number about 275 million globally.

After that, BlackBerry will market to consumers who are in the bring-your-own-device market, he said. TCL makes televisions sold in the U.S., but is largely unknown there.

TCL also makes lower-cost Alcatel smartphones sold in the U.S., but the KEYone will be a higher-priced flagship brand, he said.

