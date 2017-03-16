DHL eCommerce opens Fulfillment Center in Hong Kong

The new center will enable online retailers to move their goods closer to their customers, enabling shorter delivery times

DHL eCommerce, a division of logistics company Deutsche Post Group, has launched a new Fulfillment Center in Hong Kong.

Located within DHL's Interlink operation, the new center will enable online retailers to move their goods closer to their customers. This fulfills the growing demand for cross-border products in Asia Pacific, particularly those from Greater China.

"Consumer expectations for a quick and accurate delivery are the same across the world, and merchants must understand the importance of providing an outstanding delivery experience for their customers, in order to get them back to shopping on their website," said Zhi Zheng , Managing Director, Greater China, DHL eCommerce.

According to DHL, customs and regulations in Greater China are often major setbacks in running a smooth inbound cross-border clearance. Running the products through an established Fulfillment Center mitigates these risks.

Besides that, DHL's new Fulfillment Center offers fast and flexible shipping solutions that integrate in-bound freight inventory and last mile delivery, to enable e-tailers to ride on the booming e-commerce market.

"Cross-border e-commerce is expected to grow to US$1 trillion by 2020, and with approximately 40 percent of China's online consumers buying foreign goods, linking foreign e-tailers with consumers in Greater China with an efficient fulfillment service is crucial," said Zheng.

The center's design is primed to accommodate three key features of a fulfillment system:

a front-end integration with a range of popular marketplaces and webshop platforms,

a multichannel order management, and

last mile solutions for quicker deliveries.

Services offered by the center operate on pay-per-use model with no capital spend or fixed costs required.

Besides Hong Kong, DHL also has Fulfillment Centers in the U.S., Mexico, India, Europe and Australia.

"Our new Hong Kong facility adds huge value to our global fulfillment network , catering to the strong inbound growth observed particularly in the Greater China region. This will simplify inventory management and last-mile delivery for retailers, ultimately facilitating their quick and easy global expansion," explained Malcolm Monteiro , Asia Pacific CEO, DHL eCommerce.

