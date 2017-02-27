Hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3: A tablet that works as hard as it plays

Android finally has a true iPad Pro competitor, but is there a market for it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S has always felt like a me-too device, an Android tablet built more out of necessity than love. On the surface, it might seem like the Galaxy Tab S3 continues this trend, but this update to the 18-month-old Galaxy Tab S2 doesn’t merely bring Samsung’s flagship tablet up to speed.

Indeed, with a bundled keyboard and new and improved S Pen in tow, the Tab S3 is also a bid to fill the sizeable productivity hole left behind by the Note7.

And it just might work. While we’re all waiting to get our hands on the Galaxy S8— possibly the most anticipated Android phone of all time—Samsung has borrowed some of the best features from the Note 7 to create a tablet truly worthy of the Galaxy name.

Glorious glass

Nearly every other Android tablet on the market is a plastic, budget offering, so holding the Galaxy Tab S3 is somewhat startling at first. Where the S2 had a polycarbonate back that made it feel cheaper than it should, the S3 brings a premium glass enclosure that rivals the iPad Pro’s build quality.



The back of the Galaxy Tab S3 is made of glass—and it feels wonderful.

It’s ever-so-slightly thicker than its predecessor and a touch heavier—which Samsung attributes more to a quad speaker system than the materials it used—but I barely noticed the extra weight while holding the tablet for several minutes. The case attracts the multitude of fingerprints you’d expect from such a glossy, smooth surface, but the higher-end materials make the S3 feel like a true premium Android tablet.

The front of the device is nearly identical to the S2, with a home button/fingerprint sensor flanked by a pair of capacitive navigation buttons. There’s a USB-C port instead of microUSB, but, really, the only noticeable thing that’s changed is the color. While the tablet comes in black and silver varieties, that only applies to the back plate. The front of both models are black, so if you’re a fan of the white frame you’re out of luck.



You can get the Tab S3 in any color so long as it’s black.

Now, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with Samsung’s design choices, though the off-center placement of the USB port still bothers me, as does the sideways Samsung logo when the S3 is docked. But in this age of edge-to-edge screens and skinny bezels, it’s a little surprising that Samsung went with a years-old design for a flagship Galaxy tablet. It feels a little like the Galaxy S5 did back in 2015—serviceable but a little stale.

