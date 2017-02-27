Hands on with the LG G6: A nice phone, but not especially innovative

After a string of solid phones weighed down by gimmicky features, LG goes for a solid but predictable experience with its new flagship.

The LG G6 has a particularly tall and narrow display.

That’s it. That’s “the thing.” That’s the marquee feature that is meant to grab your attention and make you think that this is your next gotta-have-it phone.

Oh, sure, the G6 has all the other things we expect from a high-end flagship in early 2017. It has a high-end processor, the Snapdragon 821, as waiting for the 835 would have meant shipping the phone months later. It’s also got USB-C with Quick Charge 3.0, waterproofing, and dual rear cameras. There’s even wireless changing support, if you happen to get a U.S. model.

But the tall 18:9 display, that’s the thing that really makes this phone different from every other phone available.

Takes some getting used to

An 18:9 display is justified, LG says, because everyone wants phones with larger screens, but still want something they can hold and use with one hand. To that end, the G6 is a success. The extra-tall aspect ratio is a little weird at first, but there’s no denying the appeal. You get a big 5.7-inch viewing area that’s perfect for vertically scrolling apps, but the bezels are tiny and the “forehead and chin” above and below the display are half the size you’re used to. The result is a phone the same height as a 5.5-inch Galaxy S7 Edge but even narrower, and thus more comfortable to hold.

The 2880x1440 resolution is sharp, the colors are vibrant, and the display even supports HDR, including both the HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats.

Using a phone with an extra-tall display takes a little getting used to, but it doesn’t drastically change how you use your phone.

Still, the LG interface

The phone ships with Android 7.0, but outside of being the first phone outside of the Pixel to ship with Google Assistant (a feature we’ll see on plenty of other phones soon), you’d probably never really know it. The interface seems very similar to what appears on the latest LG Android 6.0 phones. There’s no app drawer by default, and if you turn it on in the home screen settings, you get an app drawer with two tabs, Apps and Widgets, that lets you flip horizontally through pages of your apps instead of smoothly scrolling vertically. It seems like a waste with the long vertical screen, which is ideal for vertical scrolling lists.

The Settings menu is divided into tabs, and the organization is a little confusing at times. Changing your unlock PIN means going to the Sound & notification tab, and picking Lock Screen under the Notifications section. But there’s a Privacy & Security section in the General tab, and that’s where you set up the fingerprint reader.

