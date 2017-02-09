How to turn the Nvidia Shield TV into an OTA DVR with HDHomeRun and Plex

Why buy a TiVo when you can build your own whole-home DVR for less?

One of the Nvidia Shield TV’s nerdier virtues is its ability to record free broadcast TV from an antenna and stream it to all your other devices. But setting this up isn’t exactly a breeze.

To turn your Shield into a whole-home DVR, you’ll need an HDHomeRun networked tuner, an antenna, a subscription to Plex Pass, and an ounce of patience as you put all the pieces together. As of this writing, you’ll also need to join a Plex beta program.

We'll help you through each step. When we're finished, you'll have a Plex DVR on your Nvidia Shield Android TV.

What you’ll need

Nvidia Shield ($199.99): Either the first- or second-generation model will do, as they both have the same hardware and ports. You can also opt for the Shield Pro ($299.99 at Amazon), which has 500GB of built-in storage, as an alternative to using an external hard drive.



USB hard drive: You’ll plug this into the Shield to store recordings, unless you have a Shield Pro. Ideally, the drive should have at least 500GB of storage and a USB 3.0 interface.

HDHomeRun tuner ($100 to $180): This tuner connects to your router over ethernet, and streams broadcast channels to the Shield. The HDHomeRun Connect ($105 at Amazon) requires more bandwidth for streaming, and more storage for recordings. The HDHomeRun Extend ($179 at Amazon) uses transcoding to reduce the size of streams and recordings. (Note: If your router isn’t in a location where your over-the-air antenna can get good reception, this solution won’t work for you.)



Over-the-air antenna: It can be indoor or outdoor, as long you can wire the coaxial cable to the HDHomeRun.

Plex Pass ($5 per month, $40 per year, or $150 lifetime): This gives you access to Plex’s DVR service and a bunch of other features.

Any device with a web browser: This can be a PC, a tablet, or a smartphone, but you’ll need it to set up Plex and schedule recordings.

Setting it up

1. Connect your over-the-air antenna to the HDHomeRun tuner, connect the HDHomeRun into your router, and connect the HDHomeRun to a power source. (To access HDHomeRun’s live TV apps, follow the instructions included with the tuner. This will require a PC or Mac to set up.)

2. Plug the USB hard drive into your Nvidia Shield, head to Settings > Storage & reset, and select General USB Drive. Select “Erase & format as device storage” and follow the on-screen instructions. Warning: This will delete anything that’s currently on the USB drive, and anything stored on the drive after formatting will not be available outside of the Shield. The Shield does not currently support writing Plex recordings to conventionally formatted hard drives or network-attached storage devices.

