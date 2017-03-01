HPE and Tata Communications will jointly build IoT network in India

The network will connect devices, applications, and other IoT services in India.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Tata Communications are working together to roll out a low power wide area (LoRa)-based network in India.

HPE announced the collaboration on Monday (27 February 2017) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The joint project will connect devices, applications, and other Internet of Things (IoT) solutions over the LoRa network in smart buildings, campus, utilities, fleet management, security, and healthcare services in nearly 2,000 communities in India. More than 400 million people are expected to benefit from the project.

The first phase of the network launch will be conducted in Tier 1,2,3, and 4 cities of India. Currently, there are 35 proof-of-concept applications on the network, besides the successful field trials in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The LoRa network is part of Tata Communication's long-term strategy to create mobile platforms and ecosystems that will enable its customers and partners to connect the people and IoT devices, globally.

"As part of our commitment to innovation and in driving digital transformation globally, we are creating a cohesive, resilient and highly secure network to deploy IoT applications in India. We are excited to partner HPE in this project as this platform is critical to amalgamating all the complex variables in enabling a truly digital India," said Anthony Bartolo, President of Mobility, IoT and Collaboration Services at Tata Communications, in a press release.

In line, Tata Communications will leverage HPE's Universal IoT Platform. The platform supports long-range, low-power connectivity deployments, as well as devices that use Bluetooth, cellular, radio, and Wi-Fi. It also has increased LoRa gateway support, allowing multiple uses of LoRa gateways with a common set of applications.

1