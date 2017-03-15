MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node moves into HKPC’s premises

The MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node is a collaborative space that aims to connect the MIT community with unique resources and opportunities in HK and the Pearl River Delta

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) has announced that it will be housing the new Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Hong Kong Innovation Node from the second half of 2017.

Launched in 2015, the MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node is a collaborative space that aims to connect the MIT community with unique resources - including advanced manufacturing capabilities - and other opportunities in Hong Kong and the neighbouring Pearl River Delta (PRD). It aims to build a community of students, entrepreneurs, universities, businesses to educate them and enable them to materialise their ideas.

According to a press release, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node selected the HKPC building in Kowloon Tong after conducting a rigorous search process.

Professor Charlie Sodini, Faculty Director of MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node explained that Kowlooon Tong was an ideal location for easy access to local universities and Shenzhen, a major city in Hong Kong. "This is consistent with our mission to enrich educational experiences of students, and champion innovation in academic, commercial, and social communities in Hong Kong and the PRD,"he said.

"It is exciting for HKPC to start a new relationship with MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node. I hope it will be the beginning of many potentially exciting collaborations to come with MIT, which will bring strong value to the Industry in Hong Kong. At the same time, I am sure HKPC can bring value to MIT with its vast local industry network as well as the knowledge and experience accumulated in its 50 years of supporting Hong Kong Industry," said Willy Lin, Chairman of HKPC.

