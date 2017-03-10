Nearly 9 in 10 Asia Pacific organisations will adopt IoT by 2019

Will have some form of IoT in place, according to Aruba report





Nearly nine out of 10 (86 percent) organisations in Asia Pacific will have some form of internet of things (IoT) in place, according to a newly released report by Aruba.

'The Internet of Things: Today and Tomorrow' report warns that connecting thousands of things to existing business networks will open up new security challenges leading to security breaches in future.

Although 97 percent of the 1,150 respondents from Asia Pacific have an understanding of IoT, many are still unclear of the exact definition of IoT and what value it brings to their organisations.

The actual gains from IoT exceeded initial expectations on all fronts. Thirty-five percent of business leaders cited significant profit increases after deploying IoT, a 20 percent increase from those who projected a large profit gain from their IoT investment (15 percent).

Thirty-nine percent of executives expected their IoT strategies to yield huge business efficiency improvements. However, actual results show that more than half of those who implemented IoT (51 percent) has experienced great business efficiency gains.

Using IoT globally

Over seven in 10 (72 percent) enterprises have introduced IoT devices into the workplace. Indoor location-based services was ranked the second most promising use case to improve employee productivity, after remote monitoring.

One-fifth of the respondents report remote operation of building lighting and temperature as a key use case, and this number spiked to 53 percent when asked about future IoT implementations.

Seventy-eight percent of global respondents agreed that the introduction of IoT in the workplace has improved the effectiveness of their IT team, and 75 percent said it increased profitability.

Sixty-two percent of respondents in the industrial sector have already implemented IoT, and 60 percent of healthcare organisations globally have introduced IoT devices into their facilities.

"With the business benefits of IoT surpassing expectations, it's no surprise that the business world will move towards mass adoption by 2019," said Chris Kozup, vice president of Marketing at Aruba. "But with many executives unsure of how to apply IoT to their business, those who succeed in implementing IoT are well positioned to gain a competitive advantage."

