Qualcomm, China Mobile and ZTE to collaborate on 5G NR trials at 3.5GHz

The collaboration is aimed at driving the mobile ecosystem toward rapid validation and commercialisation of 5G NR technologies at scale.

Qualcomm, China Mobile and information technology (IT) solutions provider ZTE announced plans to conduct interoperability testing and over-the-air field trials based on the 5G New Radio (NR) specifications developed by 3GPP.

The trials will operate in a sub-6 GHz mid-band spectrum at 3.5GHz, ZTE said in a press statement on 23 February 2017.

This collaboration is intended to drive the mobile ecosystem toward rapid validation and commercialisation of 5G NR technologies at scale. This would enable timely commercial network launches based on 3GPP Rel-15 standard compliant 5G NR infrastructure and devices.

In the trials, the companies will showcase 5G NR technologies to efficiently achieve multi-gigabit per second data rates at significantly lower latency and better reliability than today's network, among other capabilities.

These technologies will be critical to meet the increasing connectivity requirements for emerging consumer mobile broadband experiences, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and connected cloud computing. They will also enable new high-reliability, low-latency services for use case such as autonomous vehicles, drones and industrial equipment.

The interoperability testing and trials will be launched in China starting in the second half of 2017.

