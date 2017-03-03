Singapore consumers find digital cohesion useful

They expect it to bring certain positive societal developments

Singapore business and consumers see digital cohesion as an inevitable, positive societal development, according to a newly released report by Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks define the era of digital cohesion as the age where predictive, automated, network-based mega-services adapt to user behavior, enabling better decision-making and enriching personal and business lives.

More than half (59 percent) of the respondents in Singapore expect their surroundings to become smarter over the next five years, as services and apps become more integrated and automated.

Sixty-one percent of those surveyed in Singapore cite time saving as a key benefit of smarter services in their daily lives.

Fifty-three percent believe smart services will deliver more useful information, leading to better decision making, and 27 percent believe it will reduce the cost of living.

As for business respondents, 92 percent of them expect business services innovation to result from digital cohesion, and 88 percent expect it to enable flexible new workforce management capabilities.

"Advances in networking are driving the push towards digital cohesion," said Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks. "At Juniper Networks, we envision self-driving networks that will help enable adaptive 'mega services' - transforming enterprise and consumer experiences and connecting them to people, services and information."

Improved energy consumption

Almost 6 out of 10 Singapore consumers expect to see improved energy consumption as a result of these services, while 54 percent expect to see better support/response from emergency services.

Seventy-four percent of consumers rely on mobile connections to live safer, smarter and more efficient lives.

When it comes to selecting a new device, security is the most important factor to 61 percent of consumers. Similarly, 82 percent specified trust as "important" for an integrated, connected service-related device.

