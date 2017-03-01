Singtel and Lazada partner to boost e-commerce adoption in Singapore

Local SMEs can now post their products and services on a dedicated portal hosted on Lazada.SG.

Singtel and Lazada Singapore have partnered to launch the 99% SME (small and medium enterprises) e-marketplace, which aims to boost e-commerce adoption in the country.

The 99% SME e-marketplace is a dedicated portal hosted on Lazada.SG, where local SMEs can advertise their products and services.

"The 99% SME e-marketplace, which augments our nationwide 99% SME campaign, provides SMEs with an online marketing platform with no additional on-boarding costs to better scale their businesses in the e-commerce space. This is also in line with the Committee on the Future Economy's call to help SMEs adopt digital technologies," said Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Group Enterprise at Singtel, in a press release.

The Committee on the Future Economy recently published a report that recommends providing local SMEs with expertise financial support to help them adopt digital technologies.

The inaugural 99% SME campaign was launched by Singtel and DBS Bank last year to rally everyone in the country to use SMEs' products and services.

