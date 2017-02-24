Singtel, Ericsson to pilot Massive MIMO and Cloud RAN technology for 5G

Enabling Singtel to expand its network capacity and offer faster speeds by the end of 2017.

Singapore's telco Singtel and Ericsson will be piloting Massive Multiple-Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and Cloud RAN technologies on the former's 4G LTE network.

These tests are part of the five-year 5G partnership between the two companies, which began in January 2015.

According to a joint press release, both technologies are key components in the evolution of 5G network capacity, and will enable Singtel to expand its mobile network capacity to offer faster speeds by the end of the year.

Massive MIMO improves spectral efficiency to triple or quadruple the number of data paths of cellular base stations. This expands network capacity and optimises user experience. Ericsson AIR 6468 radio, which provides 64T64R Massive MIMO capabilities, will be tested and progressively deployed on Singtel's 4G LTE network.

Meanwhile, Cloud RAN will provide Singtel with flexibility to centralise, distribute, scale and virtualise radio access network functions to efficiently meet the requirements for 5G.

"Data traffic is on the rise and will increase exponentially with 4K video, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality services on the horizon. We are investing ahead to ensure that our networks have the capacity and speeds that will offer our customers the best mobile data experience in Singapore," Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

