Starbucks enables mobile ordering and payment for Hong Kong consumers

The option of paying via the mobile device is also extended to consumers in India



Credit: Starbucks

Consumers in Hong Kong can now order their drinks directly from the updated Starbucks Hong Kong mobile app.

With the app's new Mobile Order & Pay feature, customers can choose a Starbucks outlet in Hong Kong before browsing and selecting their desired food and drinks. They are also given the option of customising their beverage by changing the number of expresso shots and dairy selections. Besides that, they can select the estimated pick up time, pre-pay for their order, and earn rewards through the app.



"Hong Kong is one of the busiest cities in the world and our customers have a very high expectation of convenience," said Norbert Tan, Executive Director, Starbucks Hong Kong and Macau. "Starbucks is committed to exploring digital innovations which deliver meaningful value and convenience that enhance the Starbucks Experience."

Consumers in India get the option to pay via mobile too

Starbucks has also extended its digital platform to India.

Consumers in India can use Tata Starbucks' mobile app to store their registered Starbucks card before scanning the generated bar code against the store's point-of-sale system to pay for their beverages.

The app also allows customers to earn Stars that can converted to rewards, manage their accounts, and learn more about new products and promotions.

"We are proud to introduce the Starbucks India mobile app to customers in India which will help us meet their needs while serving them seamlessly on our already highly successful My Starbucks Rewards programme that benefits our loyal customers," said Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks Private Limited. "This digital innovation underscores our continued commitment to drive innovation and provide an exceptional and convenient customer experience in our stores across the country."

