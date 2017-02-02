Telco turns to transformation, drives down Opex in Malaysia

A modernised core network should help the telco retain its title as best mobile service provider in Malaysia.

Photo (Computerworld) - Telecommunication towers

A Malaysian telecommunications firm, which provides national mobile services, said it is transforming its existing core infrastructure to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in delivery of its services.



With a view to forming a robust and scalable network to meet service demands, the telecom said its challenge was to integrate its three OPEX (operating expenditure) model equipment. These has been running on three different platforms, which made it difficult to maintain IT agility.



The next phase entailed designing a modernised core network that would simplify and consolidate the telecom's underlying systems onto a single platform. This move should free up time in network maintenance, allowing the team to work in a more efficient manner.



Another business benefit is that the team can now focus on ways to innovate, launch new services in a shorter time, and future-proof its IT infrastructure, said the telecom provider, which has not yet given permission to publish its name.



Some of these new enhancements will also able to support subscribers' rapid traffic growth and facilitate the company's future roadmap of URL Filtering, Traffic Steering, Parental Control and other customer-centred offerings to offer consumers an enhanced data usage experience.



IT agility



The transformation project was managed by ICT solutions provider Dimension Data, whose Malaysia managing director Henrick Choo (pic below) said the move also included the provision of end-to-end services to help make the new infrastructure robust, reliable, scalable and future-proof - all adding to enhanced IT agility.

Commenting on the local industry, Choo said: "We have a dynamic telecommunications industry, which demands telcos to respond to shifts in the market rapidly. With the improved backend infrastructure in place, our client is well positioned to roll-out more consumer-centric initiatives to meet varying lifestyle demands."

This echoes earlier industry 2017 insights given in a Computerworld Malaysia special feature singling out transformation as one of the cross-industry economic drivers,



"We are glad to be the chosen IT partner for the telecom again, and we're pleased to know that we have met their expectations," he added. "We look forward to more fruitful collaborations in the near future, as well as expanding our footprint in the Service Provider sector."



Looking ahead, the telecom said it will continue to make "significant investment in enhancing network coverage, capacity and performance as a way to ensure the company delivers the best mobile internet experience across the country while maintaining its position as one of the best mobile operators in the country."

1