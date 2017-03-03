Telco wars: Digi boosts mobile app for 'digital savvy' Malaysians

Mobile and transformation head the game plan for telcos battling to retain and win customers in Malaysia.

Photo - The launch of the new MyDigi mobile app (From left) Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Marketing Officer, Digi; How Lih Ren, Head of iTelco, Digi.

The 'telco wars' in Malaysia continue with Mobile and transformation high on the agenda as Digi Telecommunications (Digi) puts out another major upgrade to its MyDigi mobile application for 'digital savvy' Malaysians.



This new iteration again focuses on the telco's digital customer strategy, offering improved account control and better access to Digi's services, offerings and rewards.



The move is also another step in Digi's digitisation journey, said Loh Keh Jiat, Digi's chief marketing officer, adding that the upgrades have been based on customer feedback in part.



Loh said one highlight of the 'all-new MyDigi app' is its cleaner and faster user interface. "In addition, customers can now have fun with MyDigi Rewards where they will earn rewards by unlocking badges when using the app. Consumers will also be able to enjoy Super Deals available daily on MyDigi."



"Our consumers are digital savvy and they have inspired us to take on this challenge to improve as we chase our ambition to become their preferred digital partner," he said. "We want to make their experience pleasant and convenient and the all-new MyDigi app enables them to have greater control over their digital lifestyle while being rewarded with fun and exciting offers from us as well as our partners."



Rapid response



Loh said the new app's features are geared around delivering convenience and quicker response rates. Digi users will also be introduced to more payment options from 16 other banks on top of existing partners Maybank, CIMB and RHB.



In addition, Live Chat support services with customer service consultants will be available from 10AM to 9PM daily. Customers can also track the real time status of their incident tickets.



He added the retail experience is now end-to-end, paperless at upgraded Digi's physical stores, which will have an electronic Queue Management System (eQMS) to saves waiting time by notifying customers via SMS when their turn is almost up.



Looking further at retail, Loh said the company's Mobile Sales App (MSA), which the company has been rolling out to all Digi retail channels, "is a more secure way of registering customers that also eliminates lengthy counter-based registration whereby customers with Malaysian identification cards can sign up for a new line in as fast as 20 seconds."



Customers can take advantage of Digi's self-serve kiosks at all Digi Stores today to securely upgrade and replace SIM cards using their Malaysian ICs for authentication, he said. "These kiosks, which are the first in Malaysia to offer the facility, dispense 3-in-1 4G LTE USIMs necessary to enjoy the full benefit of Digi's 4G LTE network. Customers can also use the kiosks to pay bills as well as manage their accounts.""



"Part of the Digital Customer Experience game plan also includes equipping our brick-and-mortar retail channels with more digital capabilities to meet the needs of our tech-savvy consumers. We aim to add value throughout the customer journey and we'll continue to find new and more innovative ways to do that," said Loh.



Low latency



At the important network level, he said Digi has expanded its 4G LTE network coverage up to 85 percent of Malaysia's population in 275 cities and major towns as of end-2016.



Loh cited the recently released Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Network Performance Report 2016, which has Digi as the network with the lowest latency and high responsiveness.



There will be further improvements in network signal in July as Digi will be activating its 900MHz spectrum coverage nationwide, he said. "Looking ahead, Digi is on track to become Malaysia's digital lifestyle partner through our comprehensive Digital Customer Experience initiative. Newly added features within the all-new MyDigi mobile app and improved retail experience are designed to further improve our customers' experience as they enjoy our network built for entertainment."



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 3 March 2017.

1