We are not obsessed with speed but with network performance, says Digi

'Our 4G LTE network coverage has already reached up to 85 percent of Malaysia’s population in 275 cities and towns,' says Digi's Kesavan Sivabalan.

Photo (GraphicStock) - Telecommunications tower

During its 2017 Q1 network update, Digi Telecommunications (Digi) announced that its 4G LTE network coverage had reached up to 85 percent of Malaysia's population in 275 cities and towns by the end of 2016.



In addition, the telco has also expanded its faster LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network coverage to serve 41 percent of Malaysians in 61 cities and towns, said Digi's chief network officer (CNO) Kesavan Sivabalan to media in KL recently.



However, Computerworld Malaysia noted Sivabalan's emphasis on the company's focus. "We are not obsessed with speed. Two years ago when we started rolling out our 4G LTE network, we were already fast enough to provide a high speed internet experience for our customers to do everything from messaging and social media to streaming video content."



"Instead, we are more focused on building network performance to provide a better and consistent experience with very little lag or buffering," he said.



"We have been aggressively expanding our network across Malaysia over the past year and today, we are thrilled to be able to serve 85 percent of Malaysians with high speed, consistent internet on our 'Network Built for Entertainment'," Sivabalan added.



MCMC report



As Malaysia has an increasingly competitive communications sector, he also cited the recently released report by the national regulator Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission's (MCMC's) - Network Performance Report 2016 - indicating that "Digi's 4G was the best network in Malaysia with the lowest latency and high responsiveness meaning customers experience very little lag when surfing the internet, streaming video or gaming."



Sivabalan said the MCMC report also noted that Digi's 4G LTE network "showed very good consistency in terms of availability and speeds in most regions across Malaysia particularly Sabah, Sarawak, Northern and Southern regions making it the best network for entertainment.""



"However, for customers who want higher internet speeds, we also been overlaying our network and today offer the widest LTE-A in the country which potentially doubles our internet speed when using LTE-A capable devices," he said, adding that since early 2016, many newly launched devices were LTE-A capable.

Photo - (From left) Low Hui Qi, Chief Network Officer Apprentice; Sivakumar Nagaretnam, Head of Network Planning; Kesavan Sivabalan, Chief Network Officer; and Cheong Chen Hoong, Head of Radio Access Planning, Network Planning



Sivabalan said customers looking for new telecommunications technology "are also in for a treat as Digi now offers Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) at all its 4G LTE sites which offers high definition voice calls and faster call connection. In the pipeline is Voice-over-WiFi technology which will be launched soon."



In addition, he said: "The 900MHz spectrum that we will activate in July will be a game changer. With it, customers will see significant improvements such as stronger indoor coverage, wider outdoor coverage and better internet capacity."



"Our network has been reliant on our 1800MHz and 2600MHz spectrums which come with lower coverage area and less ideal indoor coverage," he said. "Our new 900MHz spectrum gives many advantages."



"For indoor coverage, customers will see much stronger signal and because it has a wider coverage area, customers will also see improvements outdoors," said Sivabalan. "In addition, when layered with our 1800MHz and 2600MHz spectrums, customers will experience better network capacity to stream their favourite videos and play games which makes Digi the Network Built for Entertainment'."



This article first appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 16 February 2017.

1