YCH’s SCAngels invests in storage startup

The startup, Spaceship, provides pay-as-you-use storage to help businesses reduce cost and optimise resources



Yeo Zhi Wei, Spaceship founder and CEO and James Ong, Investment Committee Member at Supply Chain Angels. Credit: YCH

Supply Chain Angels (SCAngels) — the corporate venture arm of integrated end-to-end supply chain management and solutions provider YCH Group — is investing in Spaceship, a startup that offers urban logistics and storage solutions.

SCAngels will also provide the startup access to its infrastructure as well as ecosystem of expertise and contacts.

Spaceship aims to help businesses that are often challenged by expensive or limited space, sub-optimal inventory management and inefficient transport management of their goods. Hence, the startup offers businesses in Singapore with an on-demand, pay-as-you-go storage service.

Using web and mobile applications, Spaceship digitally handles the end-to-end storage process - from storage materials to transportation. All goods, apart from fragile items, are stored in a highly secure facility; and insured against fire and theft.

"On-demand storage represents an addressable market in Singapore. Yet, much of this market remains untapped. Spaceship is well-positioned to grow rapidly by bringing its services to SMEs and SOHOs in Singapore," said James Ong, Investment Committee Member at Supply Chain Angels.

"Spaceship is excited about the investment from SCAngels. With the investment, we can better enhance our technology stack and product to include features like smart scheduling for fleet management, real time sensors for temperature and humidity and enhanced inventory systems, among others. We believe that with the new enhancements, we'll be able to meet the needs of SMEs and propel our business more swiftly in Singapore and beyond," commented Yeo Zhi Wei, CEO, Spaceship.

1