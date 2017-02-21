7 project management tools any business can afford

There’s no shortage of project management solutions for mid-size and large businesses. Startups, though, have limited budgets and simply can't afford high-priced project management software. Here are seven affordable options.

The time has never been better for startups to access well-tested, feature-rich, affordable project management product previously offered only to larger companies. Here are just some of web-based options that a startup can license to manage its activities right out of the gate.

If your startup is considering making the leap to a project management tools, these affordable options can make light work of collaboration and manual tracking of project tasks, time and budgets.

It’s important to note that many of these per-month-per-user pricing models are based on companies making one annual payment.

7 affordbable project management tools (listed by price)

1. Trello (acquired by Atlassian in 2017) has been around since 2011 and offers a web-based PM solution that works for companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Their affordable business class solution costs $9 a month per user and allows companies a free trial of the software.

Trello also has a free but basic account, as well as an enterprise class account that is available. The business class account can easily fit within any startup's budget and offers features like collaboration, digital whiteboards, data import / export, milestone tracking, prioritization of work, and workflow management. It also has easy to use drag and drop capabilities for even the most inexperienced users. Trello integrates with many other solutions like Evernote, Gmail, Harvest, Scrum, Zendesk, Dropbox and more. To see the full list visit their site (trello.com).

Criteria to identify PM tools for startups

Start-up size : two - 10 employees

Pricing : Less than $50/month

: Less than $50/month Some of the key features/functionality: Web-based Scalable to any number of users Employee/team time and tracking Gantt charts Task management User permissions customization Team communication/collaboration/file sharing Budgeting capabilities Standardized workflows/processes Centralize data storage/document management Other apps integration Company branding



2. Mavenlink, founded in 2008, provides project management solutions for smaller startup business teams at $19 a month per-user for up to five users, a professional PM solution at $39 a month per-user, and two other pricing tiers including one for large enterprises. They too offer users the option of a free trial. Mavenlink’s PM tools can provide business intelligence, capacity management, data visualization, demand forecasting, employee scheduling, filtered searches, resource allocation, skills tracking and utilization management. Integrations include Google apps, Intacct accounting & financial management system, Salesforce, Quickbooks, Jira and others. Visit their site for the full list of integrations.

3. Wrike, founded in 2007, gives startups a few options starting with a free basic account, a professional account for teams of five, 10 or 15 users at $9.80 a month per user. Their business account is affordable even for a startup, at $24.80 a month per user, and comes with a free trial offer. From there, Wrike also has a PM solution for marketers and large enterprises. Their PM product is capable of handling approval process control, configurable workflow, customizable dashboards, document management, forms management, resource management. Wrike currently offers 38 integrations including Google Drive, Drop Box, Box. Visit Wrike to see the full list of integrations.

