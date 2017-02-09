APAC organisations should turn to automation to optimise IT operations

However, only 20 percent of companies worldwide have fully automated and optimised their infrastructure, according to IDC-Dimension Data’s study.

Automation is essential to help organisations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region optimise their IT operations, according to the 'Optimisation Drives Digital Transformation' report.

Commissioned to IDC by Dimension Data, the study surveyed 275 IT and senior managers worldwide. The report aims to better understand the trends and challenges that IT organisations face in their digital transformation journey, particularly around infrastructure and organisational optimisation.

The report found that APAC respondents believed that cost savings is the top benefit of managing IT resources via internal automation systems. Other benefits include increased efficiency of internal resources and staff (42.9 percent), better security and shorter time to innovate (both 35.7 percent).

Meanwhile, the same pool of respondents perceived increased staff productivity as the main advantage of managing IT resources via external automation systems. Other advantages are improved workload provisioning (50 percent), greater business agility and improved cost savings (both 46.2 percent).

The report also revealed that even though organisations globally know that they must evolve their IT operations to be more strategic and less tactical, most in-house IT and development teams are still struggling to keep up.

IT operations employees are spending more than 30 percent of their time on new service requests and supporting issue resolution, while only 15 percent of their time is allocated to innovation. Additionally, only 20 percent of respondents claim they have fully automated and optimised their infrastructure, while the majority are on a path to automation, but have yet to reach their goal.

"Savvy IT organisations understand that if they don't focus on efficiencies today, they could miss the greater market opportunities of the future," said Dimension Data Group Executive for Services, Bill Padfield. "Our automation and orchestration skills put more processes and business activities into 'business as usual' for our clients. They require fewer resources, and they're able to spend more time focusing on staying competitive, innovating new sources of value, engaging with customers on their channels of choice, and exploiting their data to optimise operations."

