Discover How the HP Elite X3 Transforms the Way we Work

We take a look at the daily lives of four different professionals and discover how the new HP Elite X3 streamlines their work and improves productivity.

Are you one of those people who spends their working day switching between their main computer, smartphone and sometimes even a tablet? Whilst each device has its purpose, switching between devices is not always as seamless as it should be.

Now finally, there is a device that combines every device into one, the HP Elite X3. Rather than using your desktop or laptop as your main device, the HP Elite X3 puts the power of a PC in your hand with the revolutionary W10 Mobile Continuum feature that allows access to the corporate applications you rely on day-to-day.

Working in combination with the HP Deskdock and Lapdock, the HP Elite X3 provides the functionality of a PC, laptop, smartphone and tablet, displaying your work on different screens depending where you are and the type of work you need to do. This gives modern professionals the ability to segue between platforms without interruption. Plus with integrated business-grade security, the HP Elite X3 is ready for work, giving professionals secure access the same files and software across devices, where ever they are.

Above: The HP Elite X3 and HP Deskdock, displaying images on a monitor without need for a separate computer.

Above: Whilst the HP Lapdock looks like a normal laptop, the processing power actually comes from the HP Elite X3 wirelessly.

To learn how this new device eco-system is transforming the world of work, we take a look at the daily lives of four professionals in four very different industries: sales, healthcare, retail and construction.

The Dynamic Sales Director

Scenario: En route to an important client meeting the boss calls and instructs our dynamic sales director to reduce the offer price by 5 per cent. With the taxi nearing its destination and just minutes until the meeting, the pressure is on to quickly update the presentation documents!

Solution: With no time to lose, he quickly brings up the slides on his HP Elite X3 and finds the crucial section. Then, flipping open his HP Lapdock, he seamlessly transfers his work onto the bigger screen and begins making the edits. As the taxi reaches his destination, he saves his work, storing it back on the HP Elite X3, which he slips into his jacket and enters the office building. After greeting the clients in the meeting room, he simply connects his HP Elite X3 to the room’s wireless projector, bringing up the edited presentation. The clients are impressed by the offer and the deal is agreed, thanks to the HP Elite X3, the only device our dynamic sales director needs to work efficiently whilst on the move.

The Digitally Enabled Doctor

