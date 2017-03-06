Honouring tech innovation in the enterprise

CIO Awards shines spotlight on innovative, regional organisations that demonstrate ingenuity and excellence applying technology to problems and opportunities

In its 16th year, the CIO Awards judging panel announced this year's winners and honourees for excellence and creativity from a diverse range of projects. Organised by CIO Asia - a regional enterprise IT magazine published by Executive Networks Media (ENM) - the prestigious industry awards are an annual showcase of how top Asian companies are deploying information and communications technology to derive the highest strategic value and greatest returns for their key operations and businesses.

This year's distinguished winners across five categories include:

Innovation: Maybank Group (Malaysia)



Project: Secure2U, a 'phone-as-a-token' authentication protocol that uses a mobile phone to authenticate banking transactions using OOB (out of band) authentication.

Transformation: Vogue Laundry Service Limited (Hong Kong)



Project: Automatic Laundry Plant. A comprehensive transformation of a 45-year-old laundry plant (Asia's largest) into a high-tech, fully-automatic plant incorporating cyber-physical systems, IoT and cloud computing.

Leadership: DHL Express (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore)



Project: ON-the-GO, an integrated, self-serve IT mobile solution with self-collect options and online payment through eNETS for export shipments on mobile devices anytime, anywhere without a need for printers.

Growth: Detmold Group (Pan Asian/Australia)



Project: Next Generation WAN Transformation. A global SD-WAN deployment to improve the end user experience to a consistent level regardless of region.

Performance: Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), National Healthcare Group Eye Institute (NHGEI), Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) - Joint submission (Singapore)



Project: Singapore Integrated Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Programme. A common online network for DR screening system that links screening providers to centralised Grading Centres (GCs).

The winners were judged based on the details provided, relating to best practices, in areas including knowledge management, e-business innovation, people management, and value chain excellence. Other criteria included customer service, security, resourcing, cost management and quantifying IT value.

The CIO Awards plaque and certificate will be presented to the winners in person at their respective organisations. Both the winners and honourees of the awards will be featured in the online edition of CIO Asia.

Be it transforming existing IT infrastructure into an agile, real-time system, or successfully integrating new technologies into traditional business processes, enterprises that achieve listing in the CIO Awards each year receive considerable acclaim. They stand proud in their industry to serve as an inspiration, and prove that striking new paths in information and communication technology use yields business and social rewards.

Describing this year's nominations, Executive Editor and CIO Awards judge, Sri Narayanan, observed, "This year's nominations displayed tremendous depth in seeking out new technological solutions to many everyday business problems. Many of the nominees were repeat honourees and we were struck by the growing confidence these organisations displayed in tackling real-world problems with technology. Asian companies are clearly leading the way with creative ideas and bold investments in technology to give themselves a competitive edge in the global economy."

2017 CIO Award Honourees

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, Integrated Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 Portal System.**

DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore, Integrated Customer Servicing Platform (CBO).

DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore, Operations Intelligence (CBGO).**

Dell Global Business Center Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, Project Daedalus.

Detmold Group, Australia (Asian Project), Next Generation WAN Transformation.*

DHL Express (S) Pte Ltd, Singapore, Innovation to enhance B2C customer experience through ON-the-GO self-serve Mobile IT Solutions resulting in Cost optimization and new retail revenue stream.*

Great Eastern Life Assurance Co. Ltd, Singapore, Mega Transformation programme.**

Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), National Healthcare Group Eye Institute (NHGEI), Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) - (Joint submission), Singapore Integrated Diabetic Retinopathy Programme.*

Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, Singapore, Patent Search and Examination Workbench.**

Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte. Ltd., Singapore, techZone.**

Maybank Group, Malaysia, Secure2U.*

National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore, Integrated Field Operations System (iFOS).**

Procter & Gamble, Singapore, Asia Digital Workplace Transformation Project.**

RHB Investment Bank Berhad, Malaysia, RHB TradeSmart Mobility.

Vogue Laundry Service Limited, Hong Kong, New automatic laundry plant in Yuen Long, Hong Kong.*

*Winners

**Highly Recommended

