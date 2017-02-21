Startup rates recorded a staggering increase in Hong Kong and Shenzhen

Both cities have developed a separate startup culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem that operate independently from the rest of Mainland China.



Credit: GraphicStock

Startup rates recorded a staggering increase in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from 2009 to 2016.

In mid-2016, the early-stage entrepreneurial activity among the adult population was estimated at 9.44 percent (3.64 percent in 2009), and 16.04 percent (4.8 percent in 2009) in Shenzhen.

This is according to a research titled "Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Hong Kong and Shenzhen Report 2016-17." The study was a collaborative effort by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU)'s School of Business, the University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Business and Economics, Shenzhen Academy of Social Science and Savantas Policy Research Institute.

While entrepreneurship rates are on the rise in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, they are declining in other places in China. Both cities have developed a separate startup culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem that operate independently from the rest of the Mainland.

The research also observed a major shift in attitudes and entrepreneurial intentions.

In particular, 56.8 percent of the adult population perceives startup opportunities in Hong Kong. In Shenzhen, the same proportion of individuals who declared they possessed necessary skills and knowledge to start a business (35.8 percent), also reported their intention to start a business in the next two years (36 percent).

Compared to 2009, the population with entrepreneurial intentions in Hong Kong grew from 7.3 percent to 19.7 percent in 2016, representing an increase of +170 percent. Similarly, in Shenzhen, the intentions grew from 17.6 percent to 36 percent, an increase of +105 percent.

