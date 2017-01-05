The Importance of Taking a Risk Based Approach to Cybersecurity

Countering modern cyber-threats requires a risk based approach to cybersecurity, however few organistions are doing this; why? In this article we explore what's holding companies back and how to drive this important change.

This article is sponsored by Dimension Data, RSA and NTT Security



There has never been a more demanding time to work in enterprise security. Cyber-attacks are constantly changing, becoming more sophisticated with each iteration, and the number of reported breaches each year continues to rise. In short, we are in a period where cyber-attacks are a matter of when, rather than if.

This is the message shared by Andrew Namboka, Solutions Director for Security, Dimension Data (Singapore), who met with senior cybersecurity decision makers from a variety of Singapore's largest companies for a closed-door roundtable discussion.

Whilst attendees nodded with stern acceptance at these grim trends, the key question is how to respond? The answer is two-fold explains Namboka: "Most organisations either lack the controls and advanced technologies necessary to detect and respond to cyber-threats, or they are not getting effective results from their existing solutions."

Case in point, NTT Group's 2016 Global Threat Intelligence Report revealed that nearly 21 percent of vulnerabilities detected in client networks were more than three years old.

The report also found that the top 10 internal vulnerabilities accounted for over 78 percent of all internal vulnerabilities during 2015. Crucially, all 10 were directly related to outdated patch levels on the target systems, suggesting that the majority of vulnerabilities could be prevented by following simple best practices. Even more concerning are findings from RSA which show that less than 20% of breaches are detected by internal means, meaning that many organisations lack the ability to not only prevent attacks, but to also detect them once they occur.

As a result, the cybersecurity paradigm has completely shifted, from one primarily focused on keeping intruders out, to one focused on intelligence, insight and traceability. According to Namboka, organisations are shifting focus to how quickly a vulnerability or a breach can be detected and how fast it can be patched, minimising essential service disruptions and rapidly restoring normal operations.

However in making this transition, participants of the roundtable discussion raised concerns around the inertia they face from within their organisation, citing budget restrictions, difficulty demonstrating ROI and a lack of cybersecurity skills.

In response, Namboka acknowledged that these were consistent with the types of issues raised by Dimension Data clients in Singapore and further afield. Whilst most companies are pushing ahead with their digital transformation strategies, transforming security in-line with this digital transformation is being treated as an after-thought.

