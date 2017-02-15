5 things the iPad Pro needs instead of skinnier bezels

After another disappointing quarter, it's clear that the iPad Pro hasn't reversed the trend of flagging sales, and it's time for Apple to shake things up.

While the iPad has certainly matured since its humble beginnings, it still has many of the same shortcomings it did at its debut in 2010. Even with productivity-minded accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad is still a far cry from the super computer Apple’s new tagline would have you believe it is. And you only need to look at the latest sales figures to see that people aren’t into it as much as they once were.

Of course, Apple isn’t resting on its laurels. According to oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, on the docket for this year is a 10.5-inch model with super-skinny bezels, pushing the 9.7-inch model to low-cost status and presumably killing off the iPad mini altogether. A move to a larger lineup would further solidify Apple’s move to make the iPad more Mac than iPhone, but a third Pro model, however pretty it may be, won’t be enough on its own to elevate the iPad to true professional status. If Apple wants to make the iPad the device that will one day replace the Mac as our go-to productivity tool, it needs to make some changes to the way we use it, not just how it looks.

OS excitement

Back when the iPad launched, the operating system it ran was actually called iPhone OS. It would become iOS a few months later, but the new name didn’t change the fact that the iPad’s underlying system was made for a smartphone.



There was a time when the icon grid on the iPad was useful, but it’s time to use the home screen for better things.

You can point to Split View, Slide Over, and Picture in Picture as ways that Apple has improved multitasking on its tablet, but for the most part, iOS on the iPad is still an upscaled version of the same OS on the iPhone. Apple has done a fine job with tacking on tablet-centric features to iOS, but it might be time for a ground-up redesign of the entire experience.

Getting rid of the icon grid would be a good start, but it’s more than just aesthetics. The iPad screen presents a unique opportunity for Apple to reimagine the desktop OS without needing to reinvent the wheel. Maybe add functional widgets to the home screen, like a notepad or a calculator for quick tasks that don’t require a full-screen app. Or a quicker app switcher designed to take advantage of the larger screen. The iPad has grown far beyond its humble roots, and there’s no reason it still needs to run an OS that’s primarily made for a smartphone.

1 2 3 Next Page