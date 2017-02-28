Assurity offers mobile authentication app to consumers in Singapore

To provide a new level of security to consumers who use commercial online services offered by securities trading firms, banks and insurance companies

Assurity — a subsidiary of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) Singapore — has collaborated with software solutions provider, V-key, to develop a mobile soft token application, V-Tap.

Available from today, V-Tap provides a new level of security to consumers who use commercial online services delivered through Assurity's National Authentication Framework (NAF). These include online services offered by securities trading firms, banks and insurance companies.

To use the app, users will need to download it to their mobile devices and enroll with a registration code. After which, they can authenticate and authorise transactions by the means of the soft token provided.

V-Tap leverages smart chip security specifications to offer multi-layered protection against advanced threats targeting mobile applications. This means that V-Tap adds another layer of security for Android and iOS device users who seek to protect all their online transactions on-the-go conveniently, with one application.

Besides that, the soft token authentication solution can be migrated to another mobile device in the event users replace or lose their mobile device. Service providers will assist users to disable the application on their previous phone and reactivate the application on new devices.

"With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and the increasing number of people accessing their online accounts via mobile applications, there is a need to outpace these threats and provide end-users with a highly secure and yet convenient authentication option. The launch of this new soft token solution underscores our commitment to constantly seek safe and innovative solutions that cater to consumers' security and lifestyle needs, such as enabling quick access to multiple online services with the use of a single authentication device," explained Charles Fan, Chief Executive Officer of Assurity.

V-Tap will be offered in addition to Assurity's hardware and SMS authentication solutions.

