GlobalRoam provides mobile users a better and cheaper way to be connected

The app uses an advanced algorithm to connect callers to the option that delivers the best connection while being the most cost effective

Singapore-based tech company GlobalRoam has introduced a new calling app called Toku.

Toku leverages an advanced algorithm to automatically connect a caller - even if he or she is overseas- to the most cost effective option to avoid high data roaming charges.

The app can detect and analyse options - from Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTN), or a hybrid of both - to deliver the best connection without the user having to make a decision on the connection mode, said Toku.

"Ensuring that you are reachable while overseas has become increasingly complex. Today's mobile users are overwhelmed with calling options and no sure way to know that they are always connecting to the best quality calls. With Toku we simplify the way people make calls to create a seamless travel experience for those on the road," said Thomas Laboulle, CEO of GlobalRoam Group.

The Toku app also allows users to add two mobile numbers to their usernames. By doing so, if one of the numbers is offline, Toku calls will be forwarded to the next registered number.

Through GlobalRoam's patented click-to-call technology, users can also receive calls via a personalised URL (eg. my.tokuapp.com/johnsmith) on the app.

The app is available on iOS and Android devices.

