How to switch from Mac to PC, Part 1: What's driving me to do it

I'm in deep—and yet, I'm dying to climb out.

After nearly 20 years as a Mac user, I’m switching to a Windows PC—and I’m bringing you along for the ride.

In this series, my personal journey from Mac to PC will be your guide to the fundamentals of venturing forth from Apple’s walled garden to the vast, teeming, and sometimes confusing world of Windows 10 computers. The topics I’m covering will include:

How to choose a laptop from hundreds of possibilities

What software to use in place of MacOS-only favorites

How your iPhone, iPad, and the rest of Apple’s ecosystem can still fit in

Welcome to the vast world of PC gaming

What it’s like in PC-land, and whether I'd return to the Mac

Desperate times

Despair drove me to switch from a Mac to a PC. I’ve used Apple computers since college, starting with a boxy, wee Apple Mac Classic II in a computer lab. It had a low-resolution monochrome display. And a floppy drive. Soon I bought a used PowerBook 100. From then on, I was committed, steadily working my way through PowerBooks, iBooks, MacBooks, a MacBook Air and MacBook Pros.

Fast-forward to now: I’ve come to rely heavily on Apple-exclusive software that syncs data with my iPad Pro, iPhone SE and my current computer—a 13-inch 2015 MacBook Pro Retina with 8GB of RAM, a 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and a 512GB SSD. My 400-film and 11,000-media collection lives in iTunes. I’m in deep.



This was my first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100.

Why I’m bailing on Macs

My beef with Apple is the lack of polish I’ve been seeing in the software over the past few years (don’t get me started on the state of iTunes), and the amount of trouble I’ve had personally with the hardware since investing $2,700 for my current laptop. My workflow has been plagued by graphical glitches, slowdowns, and occasional refusal on the part of my ports to recognize external storage media. At times, my MacBook Pro has outright refused to boot. Heck, I couldn’t get it to format an SD card if my life depended on it. Reinstalling MacOS has done nothing to sort out these issues, nor has restoring my system from a Time Machine backup.

Having paid extra for AppleCare, I’ve taken in my MacBook Pro several times to be serviced. A few months ago, an Apple tech replaced the entire bottom half of my computer with a new one—it cost less than hunting down an issue with the laptop’s logic board, I was told. And yet, the thing still refuses to fulfill Apple’s promise of ‘it just works.’

1 2 Next Page