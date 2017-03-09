iPhone 8 rumors: New Edition name, later launch date due to 3D sensor supplier delay

Rumors are already swirling about the “revolutionary” 2017 iPhone. Here’s all the latest.

The iPhone 7 is nearly six months old, which means the time is ripe for speculating about the next iPhone. After all, 2017 marks the iPhone’s 10th birthday, so Apple is reportedly gearing up to make its anniversary edition extra special.

We’ll keep track of the latest rumors and how plausible they are, and we’ll put them in one spot (this one!) so you can pop on over whenever you want to read the latest.

If you passed on the iPhone 7 to wait for the iPhone 8—or the iPhone 7s or whatever name Apple decides to use—it sounds like the next phone could be the design refresh you were waiting for. Just don’t expect the headphone jack to return.

What’s the latest?

The rumor: New reports have surfaced to corroborate earlier rumors that the iPhone 8 won't be ready for the usual September launch date. Japanese news site Macotakara is reporting that the iPhone 8 will actually be called the "iPhone Edition," and even though it will be announced in September alongside the new iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, it won't actually be available until much later.

The cause for the delay? Apparently, STMicroelectronics, the new supplier of the iPhone's 3D camera sensors needs more time to ramp up mass production. The 3D camera is expected to be a major new feature on the iPhone 8/Edition, will the potential to do facial recognition and augmented reality.

Plausible? It sounds like the iPhone 8/Edition will most likely be delayed, as several reports have claimed. First, it was the fingerprint sensor on the OLED display that was causing hiccups, and now it sounds like there are issues with the 3D camera, too. Before that, we heard that Apple was beginning production earlier this year, and now it turns out production won't actually start until the fall. So, with all these rumors pointing to a delay, it seems like Apple is preparing us to have to wait a little longer for that revolutionary new iPhone.

Fingerprint sensor causing delays?

The rumor: Apple is working on a proprietary fingerprint sensor for the new OLED-equipped iPhone 8, which could delay production past the usual September launch date, according to Digitimes. Apple is reportedly developing this feature by combining technology from two of its acquisitions, sensor firm AuthenTec and glass identification company Privaris. Digitimes is reporting that the iPhone 8 will be launched in November this year.

Plausible? Not really. Since Apple is rumored to remove the physical Home button on the iPhone 8, it makes sense that the company is coming up with a creative way to replace Touch ID and retain biometric identification. This bit falls in line with recent rumors that Apple is also considering giving the iPhone 8 facial recognition and iris scanning technology.

