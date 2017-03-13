Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Mobile »

Microsoft updates Cortana for iOS with a fresh look

Blair Hanley Frank | March 13, 2017
The virtual assistant’s app gets a redesign to match its Android counterpart.


Credit: Blair Hanley Frank

Microsoft gave its Cortana app for iOS a facelift Friday, replacing its old black and blue aesthetic with a new look that puts the assistant’s key features at users’ fingertips.

The app now features Quick Actions, so that users can tap a couple buttons and get Cortana to create an alarm, set a reminder, or tell them a joke. That means users can get at key features without having to talk or type queries, and it also gives them a framework for what they can do with the app, without them having to discover it on their own.

The virtual assistant market is a crowded one, between Cortana, Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant all competing for users’ time and interest. Microsoft’s assistant is built deeply into PCs with Windows 10, but the company also needs to keep its apps for other mobile platforms up to date in order to meet users where they are.

In addition, the app’s phone call and messaging functionality got a facelift, so users who want to text using Cortana in a move that makes it even more competitive with Apple’s Siri.

Cortana’s messaging and calling capabilities got a redesign as well. When users ask Cortana to make a call, the app will fire up the iPhone’s dialer. Sending a message pulls up a view of the built-in messaging app. 

The redesign is similar to one that the company gave Cortana’s Android app in December of last year. 

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation

How to close the digital leadership gap

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation

How to close the digital leadership gap

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation

How to close the digital leadership gap