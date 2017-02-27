Samsung unveils Galaxy Book, a Windows 10 tablet aimed at the Surface-curious

Arriving in 10.6- and 12-inch versions, Samsung's new tablets are packed with productivity features—plus the inevitable extra trick for Samsung enthusiasts.

If Samsung can beat Microsoft’s pricing, then it may just have a wily competitor to the Surface Pro line. On Sunday, Samsung announced Galaxy Book, a 2-in-1 Windows 10 tablet that’s packed with productivity and entertainment features, and immediately evokes thoughts of the Surface Pro 4 the moment you see it attached to its Pogo keyboard.

Unlike the Surface, which boasts just a single screen size (a 12.3-inch, 2736x1824 display), the new Galaxy Book comes in 10.6- and 12-inch versions. The smaller Galaxy Book features a traditional TFT LCD display at 1920x1280, but the 12-inch model rocks a breathtaking, HDR-capable AMOLED display at 2160x1440.

And, remember, these are Windows tablets, so Intel silicon runs the show. The 10.6-inch Galaxy Book includes a 7th-gen Core m3 running at 2.6GHz, while the premium model boasts a 7th-gen Core i5 running at 3.1GHz.



Here’s the 12-inch Galaxy Book, complete with Pogo keyboard and updated S Pen.

It’s all very PC-like. And that’s not bad for a 7.4mm tablet that comes with a solid typing experience and strong pen support.

Why this, why now? The two Galaxy Books slide nicely into Samsung’s mobile productivity story—a narrative that’s missing the Note7 flagship phone, certainly the most useful phone in the world before it fizzled and died.

I spent about 20 minutes playing with the larger Galaxy Book, and was impressed with Samsung Flow (which sends Galaxy smartphone notifications straight to the Galaxy Book); the Pogo keyboard (which has three levels of back-lighting, and 1.5mm of key travel); and the new S Pen (which triggers Samsung’s “Air Command” menu options for a whole bunch of cool productivity features).

In all, it’s a compelling package that may satisfy the curiosity of Samsung diehards while the company preps the follow-up to the not-so-flame-retardant smartphone. And, hey, if the Galaxy Book can attract some would-be Surface Pro buyers, that’s good news for Samsung too.



The Pogo keyboard has three levels of backlighting.

Pretty, pretty pixels

Samsung demoed the Galaxy Book 12’s AMOLED display by playing a video with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, and the color saturation was amazing. Granted, there’s not much HDR content currently floating around, but if you want to prepare for the next big thing in video, the larger Galaxy Book is ready.

Equally fun: the animated GIF creator that pops up in Samsung’s Air Command menu. Just hover the S Pen over a hotspot on the right side of the display, and you’ll get a snazzy menu of various productivity features. There are Air Commands for screen capture, PDF annotation, display magnification, and a few other things, but it’s the GIF creator that will keep you busy turning videos into quick, easily shared animations.

