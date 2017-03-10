Success not guaranteed for Asian mobile money operators

Operators should be cautious despite potentially high demand



Credit: GraphicStock

Success for Asian mobile money operators is not guaranteed despite the potentially high demand, according to a newly released study by Roland Berger.

Mobile Money is seen as an attractive way to increase financial inclusion by using a mobile phone as a wallet.

One of the reasons for its increase in popularity is the lower cost of acquisition, which is at 30 to 50 percent of the cost compared to traditional banking channels in emerging markets.

The report advises operators to check back every quarter, and confirm if they are on the right track. This is imperative as a majority of Mobile Money businesses either underperform or fail.

"Management influence usually centres on the relative size of business revenues. Given that a majority of Mobile Money businesses are usually small in scale, the relative size can impact the level of autonomy. Successful operators have the potential to increase their Mobile Money revenues to constitute at least 20 percent of group revenues," said Damien Dujacquier, Senior Partner and Head of Telecom, Media and Technology for Southeast Asia at Roland Berger.

Common pitfalls



The study has identified several pitfalls for the adoption of this technology such as organisational setup pitfalls. As most Mobile Money services start out as a fledging project within a group, they not a part of the core product or service.

This means that genuine decision-making authority in the leadership is often restricted.

Other pitfalls include distribution network pitfalls, technology strategy pitfalls and marketing strategy pitfalls.

There is a lack of active distributor management by the Mobile Money operator, which can have a negative domino effect on the agent network.

Mobile Money operators can create downsides at the technology deployment stage and investing in good marketing is sometimes neglected, as these money operators become fully focused on setting up the infrastructure.

1