The Core i5 Surface Pro 4 just got even cheaper at US$950

Microsoft's 2-in-1 may be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a great choice as a premium portable PC—and now it costs $250 less

The Surface Pro 4 was impressive when it rolled out in late 2015, and even today it’s still a solid choice as a grab-and-go PC—as long as the price is right. Right now is a good time to grab one, as Best Buy’s selling the silver Core i5 Surface Pro 4 with an 256GB solid-state drive for $950. Normally, it goes for $1,200 MSRP.

This particular model sits just one notch down from the top of the line, offering a 12.3-inch display with 2736-by-1824 resolution, dual-core Skylake Core i5 chip, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. Best Buy does force you through the whole “we’ll show you the sale price in the cart” charade, but if you can stomach that annoyance this deal is well worth it. Microsoft also has this same Surface Pro 4 on sale, but not nearly for such a good price: At its store, you’ll spend $1,049.

Savvy readers will notice that Microsoft hasn’t updated its Surface Pro line since 2015. That means you’ll lose out on the modest performance gains that Kaby Lake—the current generation of Intel Core chips—offers over Skylake. However, anyone hoping to see a “Surface Pro 5” loaded with Kaby Lake may be waiting a few weeks if not longer. There are rumors floating around that we could see new devices roll out around the release of the Creators Update in the spring. That said, a fancy new Surface Pro would likely roll out with an equally new price.

For now, the still-premium Surface Pro 4 is well worth a look at Best Buy’s much more affordable price.

