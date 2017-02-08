Cybersecurity chief releases digital forensic tools in Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Dato’ Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab reveals why the agency has made available two R&D digital forensics products.

Photo - CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Dato' Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab shows digital forensics tools now available in Malaysia



CyberSecurity Malaysia's chief executive officer Dato' Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab has made available two digital forensics tools.



During the recent launch, Dr Amirudin said the tools have been made released under the national infosecurity specialist agency's xForensik R&D and commercialisation initiatives.



While showing the products, called 'Kloner' and 'Pendua,' he said they are the agency's first "innovation attempt to provide local ICT industries, law enforcement agencies and tertiary education institutions with affordable digital forensics tools and software.



Dr Amirudin went on to say that these tools are suitable for both operational and educational purposes in the light of increasing threatscape.



He said the first product 'Kloner' has been designed as a light weight portable external storage duplicator equipped with forensic data preservation functions. "It is designed and developed for investigator inclusive first responders at a crime scene."



The second tool, Pendua, is a portable digital document in a USB thumb-drive, which contains forensics duplicator software to copy data evidence from a suspect's computer at a crime scene.



Why the launch?



"The effort of producing both R&D products is seen fitting with the increase of demand for more affordable cyber security tools - especially with the slowing down of current global economy nowadays," said Dr Amirudin.



"These technologies are becoming a very costly assets for Malaysian IT industries, law enforcement agencies, and tertiary institutions to own," he added. In his opening keynote at last year's Computerworld Malaysia Security Summit, he revealed spoke of the expected increase in sophistication of cyberattacks in the commercial sector.



Dr Amirudin also added that CyberSecurity Malaysia will also commercialise Kloner and Pendua to make them available for academia, especially IPTAs (Institut Pengajian Tinggi Awam or Public Institute of Higher Learning) and private institutions offering cyber security and digital forensics subjects in their curricula. Other sectors that will find these tools will be the Malaysian IT industry and law enforcement agencies.



Dr Amirudin is expected to present the opening keynote at Computerworld Malaysia Security Summit in April 2017.



This article first appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 8 February 2017.

1