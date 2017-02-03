Insights into cyberbullying in Malaysia, a new report

A new study shows that 58% of Malaysian parents allow children access to the internet before the age of 11.

Findings from a new global report shows that 58 percent of Malaysian parents allow children access to the internet before the age of 11, resulting in a wide range of concerns.



These findings point to a need for better education and awareness on safer online behaviour. Speaking to media in Kuala Lumpur, Chee Choon Hong, who is director, Asia Consumer Business, Symantec, unveiled the 2016 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report: Family Edition.



Chee said 40 percent of Malaysian parents now believe their children are more likely to be bullied online than on a playground.



"Children today face threats beyond physical violence or face-to-face encounters," said he said. "Cyberbullying is a growing issue and parents are struggling to identify and respond to this threat. A concern for many parents is that cyberbullying doesn't stop when their child leaves school - as long as your child is connected to a device, a bully can connect to them."



Other parents' concerns about online access include:

. Downloading malicious programs or a virus (74 percent)

. Disclosing too much personal information to strangers (73 percent)

. Being lured into meeting a stranger in the physical world (73 percent)

. Doing something online that makes the whole family vulnerable (64 percent), embarrassed (63 percent) or lured into illegal activities like hacking (62 percent)

National campaigns



National infosecurity agency CyberSecurity Malaysia has increased focus on its nationwide awareness and advisory campaigns and close monitoring of cyberspace.



In addition, Chee said parents show signs of stepping up to some of the advice given. The report shows that Malaysian parents are starting to recognise how damaging cyberbullying can be for children and are putting in place preventative measures. For example,



. 53 percent of parents chose to check their child's browser history

. 52 percent only allow access to certain websites

. 53 percent allow Internet access only with parental supervision; 42% review and approve all apps before they are downloaded

. 49 percent enable Internet access only in household common areas

. 38 percent limit information their children can post on social profiles and 38% set parental controls through home routers



He said that one significant confirmation from the survey was that parents from countries who had the strictest preventative measures in place, also had the lowest incidence of cyberbullying. The survey showed that 6 percent of Malaysian parents fail to take any action to protect their children online.

