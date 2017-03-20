New deal will boost security capabilities at Malaysia's airports

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) has just signed a partnership agreement with CyberSecurity Malaysia at the Sama-Sama Hotel near KLIA.

Under the memorandum of agreement officially signed recently at the Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA, CyberSecurity Malaysia will provide consulting and wide ranging services including incident management, digital forensics, and raising cybersecurity capabilities.



These will be delivered in stages and linked to Security Assurance and other certification levels, said Dato 'Dr. Amirudin Bin Haji Abdul Wahab, chief executive officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia, who officiated the signing together with Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, managing director of Malaysia Airports.

Photo - Official signing between MAHB and CyberSecurity Malaysia - March 2017

CyberSecurity Malaysia's Dr Amirudin said the agency's services will include:

1. To provide advice on cyber security planning and directing of IT at MAHB

2. Cyber ​​security incident management

3. Digital forensics

4. Cyber security competency and capability development

5. Security awareness

6. Security Assurance standard

7. Cyber ​​security product certification



The signing of the memorandum was witnessed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy prime minister of Malaysia, who was there for a working visit relating to safety and emergency procedures at Malaysia Airports. These safety procedures centred on 'Table Top' training, which is held regularly to deal with incidents involving violence. Safety training is also in line with the law set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



Malaysia Airports (MAHB) manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey. The 39 airports in Malaysia comprise five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 Short Take-Off and Landing Ports (STOLports). It also provides airport management and technical services for the development, operation, maintenance and management of overseas international airports. On November 30, 1999, Malaysia Airports became the first airport company to be listed in Asia.

