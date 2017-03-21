Security strategies shift as detection and response priorities prevail

Spending on enhancing detection and response capabilities is expected to be a key priority for security buyers through 2020.

Enterprises are changing security spending strategies in 2017, moving away from prevention-only approaches to focus more on detection and response.

According to Gartner research, the shift in approach comes as worldwide spending on information security is expected to reach US$90 billion in 2017, an increase of 7.6 per cent over 2016, and to top US$113 billion by 2020.

Specifically, spending on enhancing detection and response capabilities is expected to be a key priority for security buyers through 2020.

“The shift to detection and response approaches spans people, process and technology elements and will drive a majority of security market growth over the next five years,” Gartner Principal Research Analyst, Sid Deshpande, said.

“While this does not mean that prevention is unimportant or that chief information security officers (CISOs) are giving up on preventing security incidents, it sends a clear message that prevention is futile unless it is tied into a detection and response capability.”

Deshpande said that skills shortages are further driving spending on security services.

“Many organisations lack established organisational knowledge of detection and response strategies in security because preventive approaches were the most common tactics for decades,” Deshpande explained.

Skill sets are scarce and, therefore, remain at a premium, leading organisations to seek external help from security consultants, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and outsourcers.

According to Deshpande, the need to better detect and respond to security incidents has also created new security product segments, such as deception, endpoint detection and response (EDR), software-defined segmentation, cloud access security brokers (CASBs), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA).

Consequently, these new segments are creating net new spending, but are also taking spend away from existing segments such as data security, enterprise protection platform (EPP) network security and security information and event management (SIEM).

On the services side, Deshpande said the emergence of specialised managed detection and response (MDR) services is a threat to traditional MSSPs.

“The rising number of point solutions in the security market that address detection and response is creating sprawl and manageability issues for CISOs and security managers, driving spending for management platforms and services that are better integrated with adjacent markets,” Deshpande added.

As enterprises shift toward balancing prevention with newer detection and response approaches, Deshpande said CISOs are changing how they measure the success of security strategies.

All security investments are being measured on how they contribute to the shift in mindset.

Even preventive security controls, such as EPP, firewalls, application security and intrusion prevention systems (IPSs), are being tweaked to provide more intelligence into security operations, analytics and reporting platforms.

“CISOs are keen to communicate the return on investment of their security strategy in terms of the business value associated with quick damage limitation, in addition to threat prevention and blocking,” Gartner Research Director, Lawrence Pingree, added.

