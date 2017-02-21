Singapore launches national shared lab to develop cybersecurity solutions

The lab provides ready-to-use environments and hosts realistic data repositories for experimentation and education in cybersecurity



Credit: GraphicStock

Singapore has launched the National Cybersecurity Research and Development (R&D) Laboratory (NCL) on 21 February 2017.

It is a national shared infrastructure that provides ready-to-use environments, and hosts realistic data repositories for experimentation and education in cybersecurity, Professor Tan Eng Chye, Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost of National University of Singapore (NUS) announced at the launch.

NCL is established with the support of the National Research Foundation (NRF), alongside the Singapore Cybersecurity Consortium and the NUS-Singtel Cybersecurity R&D Laboratory.

Experts across the industry, research community, and government agencies can come together to share, exchange and build on ideas quickly and simultaneously. These innovations will further strengthen Singapore's resilience as a smart and cybersecure nation.

The second Singapore Cybersecurity R&D Conference also opened on the same day (21 February 2017), with the theme "Systems Approach to Cyber Security."

In line with the theme, the conference featured presentations of novel ideas that address the issue of constructing resilient systems by improving the security of underlying hardware and software.

Successful translation of these ideas to effective solutions will strengthen critical information infrastructures. This will enable them to withstand cyberattacks and minimise adverse impact on the society and the economy.

The event also hosted a panel discussion that focused on addressing the crucial issue of developing human talent in cybersecurity. According to the panellists, such talents must not only possess deep technical understanding, but also embrace adaptability, acumen, and the spirit of lifelong learning. This is because cybersecurity is a dynamically evolving and demanding discipline.

