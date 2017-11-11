8 data science bootcamps to boost your career

Whether you’re a recent grad, seasoned IT pro or someone looking to make a career change, these bootcamps will set you on the right path for a career in data science.

Businesses increasingly rely on data analytics to inform everything from daily operations to customer service to marketing initiatives. As a result, data science has become a hot skill in high demand across a broad range of industries. And bootcamps are great way to hone data science skills, get up to speed on the latest data science trends, shift your career path or create greater job security within your industry.

If you’re interested in learning more about data science, one of these eight bootcamps will help you get the skills you need to boost your portfolio to land a new job or score a promotion.

Thinkful

Thinkful offers a self-paced online bootcamp with a project-based curriculum, career prep, one-on-one mentorship and access to a full community of students, mentors and alumni. You’ll also learn the programming language Python, which is a commonly sought skill for data scientists.

Thinkful’s Data Science Bootcamp costs $8,550 for six months, with options for financing and scholarships. You can test drive the program with a $500 prep course, which goes towards your full bootcamp tuition if you get accepted. The three-week prep course requires around 20 to 25 hours per week and lays the groundwork for the full-time bootcamp program.

Bit Bootcamp

Bit Bootcamp offers part-time and full-time programs that last anywhere from four to eight weeks. Courses include programs in data analytics, data science and machine learning, Hadoop and big data analytics and advanced data analytics with Spark.

The fully immersive course — Data Science and Machine Learning on Big Data — takes place on campus in New York City, costs $15,500 and last eight weeks. Part-time courses, which take place on campus at night, cost $4,500 and occur three days per week.

Data Application Lab

Data Application Lab is another in-person, full-time data science bootcamp stationed in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, but they also offer online options if you can’t get to those locations. The programs focus on equipping students with “industry practical needs” in conjunction with traditional academics. Courses use lectures, hands-on experience and lab projects to help expedite the learning process. If you have less experience in computer science, they also offer a programming class and a 10-week internship to get you up to speed.

Data science programs include general data science, big data engineer, the basics, data analyst, data science full stack and big data solutions. Each bootcamp has different requirements, so you’ll want to make sure you meet them before you apply. Tuition varies depending on the program, location or course you choose.

Galvanize

Galvanize offers in-person courses, but unlike some of the other bootcamps mentioned, they are sprinkled throughout the country. With programs in Seattle; San Francisco; Phoenix; New York; Austin, Texas; and multiple locations in Colorado, in-person courses are more accessible for those not based in New York or California.

