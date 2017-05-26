Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Analytics »

Australian government invests in data analytics

Rohan Pearce | May 26, 2017
Data Integration Partnership for Australia to boost data-driven policy, government says.

analytics data

Data analytics teams will help drive evidence-based programs and policy under the government's Data Integration Partnership for Australia (DIPA).

The federal budget, handed down earlier this month, earmarked $161.5 million for "improving policy, programs and service delivery through the better use of government data to assist in delivering a more productive economy".

Some $130 million of that will be spent to over three years to fund the DIPA, assistant minister for cities and digital transformation, Angus Taylor, said today.

In addition to DIPA, the budget set aside funding to expand the CSIRO's Data61 arm and for a Geoscience Australia platform that will help analyses satellite data. The budget also funded work on a data integration platform to support law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Through the DIPA the government will "transform the analysis of public data to improve policy and program implementation and expenditure," budget documents stated.

"Integrating data from across government, and providing access via a single entry point will reduce duplication, encourage efficiency, and lead to long-term reform in data collection and use. Through enhanced data analytics, the Government will be able to design better-targeted and more effective services in education, social services, health and aged care."

"Data analytics provides an extraordinary opportunity to support policy development and deliver real outcomes for Australians," Taylor said today in a statement.

"A central capability within the DIPA will coordinate specialised teams focused on social, industry, environmental and government efficiency policies."

The government said that the partnership will create high-value data sets on populations, businesses, the environment and government.

Data will be "de-identified and analysed in controlled environments governed by strict processes and legislation," a statement from the government said.

Last year Melbourne University researchers revealed that the Department of Health had made available improperly de-identified data on the government's data.gov.au portal.

In response, the government has sought to make re-identifying government datasets a criminal act.  The government's proposed legislation has raised concerns about a possible chilling effect on cyber security research.

The bill's future remains uncertain after Labor and Greens members of the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee criticised it. The bill is currently before the Senate.

Source: Computerworld Australia

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Nearly half of APAC organisations are investing in cognitive automation or RPA

How HP powers Dreamworks Animation with its workstations and big data storage

Adidas figures out how to win with physical stores

Top 5 Reasons IoT projects fail

Northern Gas Networks migrates to S/4HANA to lay the foundations for IoT

4 ways blockchain is the new business collaboration tool

Singapore Airlines to leverage IBM’s iOS apps to enhance flight operations

Parallels enables Japan's Rise Lawyers Office to securely expand its business

Consultus improves customer relationship management with TrustSphere

More than 12 organisations in Indonesia could have been hit by WannaCry

How one industry player is supporting Digital Malaysia: exclusive

Why Digi's CXO talent pipeline is a powerful strategy

Why Malaysia's PIKOM has not received a single WannaCry report

Malaysian company releases IoT solutions for flood and natural disaster mitigation

eCommerce Tracker: Malaysia's online 'book fest' feeds a growing love for reading