10 essential pen-friendly Windows apps

Put that slick Surface Pen to work with these ink-happy tools for your laptop-tablet hybrid.

Forget about limiting yourself to typing and touchpads. Microsoft’s Surface family, which recently expanded with the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio, and a legion of touch-enabled Windows laptops, are built to do far more than your standard run-of-the-mill computer. Whether its sketching out illustrations, signing documents on the fly, or jotting down quick notes, embracing the Surface Pen and Windows 10’s deep-rooted inking features truly opens another door to enhanced productivity.

If you want to put that trusty Surface Pen to work, of course, you’ll need an arsenal of ink-enabled apps to unleash its potential. But where to start? Here are some of our favorite stylus-centric applications in the Windows Store. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a note-taker, artist, or just an occasional doodler.

Fresh Paint

Microsoft’s Fresh Paint is a rather easy-to-use application for someone who wants to explore the drawing capabilities in Windows 10. The app will even hold your hand through the process, giving you a half-finished canvas and close-ups of the final version. Fresh Paint will also pull from Bing’s considerable image bank or give you a blank slate if you want to indulge in some free-form art.

Scrble

With Scrble, you have a free-form notepad for writing and illustrations, with options for a traditional lined-paper background, blackboard, whiteboard, math sheet, or music sheet. The app is on the basic side without a ton of major bells and whistles, but the pen input is very responsive and the various paper options are nice for different needs.

The Windows Store app is free to try, or $3.99 for the full version.

Autodesk Sketchbook

When it comes to apps that are purpose-built for graphic artists and designers, you can count on Autodesk. Sketchbook is a professional-level drawing program that’s ideal for graphics pros or anyone who needs more power than a simple tool like Fresh Paint offers. The app also works with the Surface Dial, giving you greater control over your artistic endeavors. Going with a pro membership gets you additional art tools, templates, tools and cloud storage, but will set you back $30 per year.

Drawboard PDF

If you have a Surface Book, Surface Pro 4, or Surface 3, then Drawboard PDF came installed on your device (otherwise it is $9.99 in the Windows Store). But far from bloatware, it’s a useful PDF application that makes it easy to annotate, highlight, and add other writing to your files. It’s smart enough that you can simultaneously navigate with your finger on one hand and add some ink with the Surface Pen in your other hand. I’ve made it the default PDF viewer on my Surface, and you’re likely to appreciate it as well.

