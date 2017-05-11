18 things you should know about using Linux tools in Windows 10

Windows 10 can now run (many) Linux binaries. Yes, really. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Last year Microsoft added an unusual new feature to Windows 10: Linux support. The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) — sometimes called Bash on Windows — is “Microsoft’s implementation of a Linux-compatible infrastructure that runs atop and within the Windows kernel,” senior program manager Rich Turner tells CIO.com. That means running Linux binaries without leaving Windows.

“Bash on Windows offers a toolset for developers, IT administrators and other tech professionals that want or need to run Linux command-line tools alongside their Windows tools and applications,” Turner explains. Developed with the help of Canonical (and a large community of Linux users), it’s not there to turn Linux into Windows, or Windows into Linux. It’s just that some Linux tools are so ubiquitous for development and deployment that it’s useful to be able to use them without spinning up a virtual machine (VM). That’s one of the reasons Macs are so popular with developers: MacOS is based on BSD, which is UNIX, so it can run Linux tools like Bash. And now, so can Windows 10.

“Using Bash on Windows, developers can run genuine, unmodified Linux command-line tools within a highly-compatible Linux environment, alongside their favorite Windows productivity and development tools,” Turner explains. Think Office and Vi or PowerShell and grep, side by side.

WSL is evolving fast and with Creators Update, Turner says it’s good enough for everyday use. But it’s easier to use once you understand a few things about the way Windows 10 and Linux interact.

1. It's for developers

WSL is there to make Windows work better for developers who need to connect easily to a Linux backend, or use tools that are often available on Linux and not on Windows, or where those tools have been compiled to binaries that assume you’ll be using Linux, with the Linux filesystem. Turner calls it “a great toolset for any developers working on multi-platform solutions, especially those working on building web sites and services, distributed systems or storage services.”

2. WSL is a Linux distro, not a Linux kernel

WSL installs a Linux distro on your PC (currently, Ubuntu 16.04 is the distro you get automatically and that what's supported, although more options will be available in future). The Linux binaries make their system calls as usual but, Turner explains, those syscalls just go to the Windows kernel instead. “Calls from user-mode command-line tools interact with the OS kernel,” says Turner. That means you just install and use Linux binaries without needing to change anything because you’re on Windows.

